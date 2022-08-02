Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $818,000 in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EC. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.797 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.32%.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
