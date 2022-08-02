Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $818,000 in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EC. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

EC stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.797 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.32%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.