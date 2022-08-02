Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,476 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,478,000 after buying an additional 235,769 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,493,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,523,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,713,000 after buying an additional 900,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,320,000 after buying an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $345,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

