Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.3 %

CAKE stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

