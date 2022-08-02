Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

