Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

