Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,433 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Waste Management by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Waste Management by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,133,000 after purchasing an additional 296,973 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

