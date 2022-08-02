Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 10,008 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,496,000 after acquiring an additional 406,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $810,807,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,689,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174,794 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,745,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,580,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,958,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,994,984 shares of company stock worth $94,356,676 in the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.50 to $62.50 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

