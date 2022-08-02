Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 17,565 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,565 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Invesco stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

