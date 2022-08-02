Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 1,953 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in Sunrun by 10.2% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65,269 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Down 7.6 %

Sunrun stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,928. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

