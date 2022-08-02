Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 503 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,219. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $42.57.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

