Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 536 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Asana were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $2,197,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Asana by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $958,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,619 shares of company stock worth $203,953. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asana Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.