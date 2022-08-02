Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 87,359 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,359 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 372,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,269,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

NYSE AA opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

