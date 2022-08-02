Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $763,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

