Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $975,000 Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after purchasing an additional 253,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,847,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 138,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,556,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 44,839 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.64.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.