Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE AIRI opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

