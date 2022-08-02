Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Alector by 4,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Alector has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $29.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $847.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.91). Alector had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alector will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

