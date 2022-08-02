Allstate (ALL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allstate Stock Down 0.7 %

ALL opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day moving average is $127.93.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,304,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,728,000 after acquiring an additional 612,927 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,255,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 232.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 124,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

