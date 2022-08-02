Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.18.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

ALNY stock opened at $139.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,905,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

