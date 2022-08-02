Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.45.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 121.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

