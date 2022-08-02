Amdocs (DOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Amdocs to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Amdocs has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.16-$5.30 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at $1.23-$1.29 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DOX opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

