Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $181.00 to $154.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Amedisys stock opened at $127.87 on Friday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $264.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 6.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,800,000 after buying an additional 104,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amedisys by 23.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,457,000 after buying an additional 263,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

