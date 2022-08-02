Ameren (AEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Ameren has set its FY22 guidance at $3.95-4.15 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ameren to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ameren Stock Down 0.1 %

AEE stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ameren

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Ameren by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus upped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

