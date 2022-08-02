American Financial Group (AFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. American Financial Group has set its FY22 guidance at $10.50-11.50 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AFG opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $122.71 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Financial Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 147.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 252,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

