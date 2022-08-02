Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMPH. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 67,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,288,950.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,156,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,623,695.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $56,589.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at $478,107.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 67,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,288,950.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,156,523 shares in the company, valued at $73,623,695.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,168,850 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,147,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,344,000 after buying an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

