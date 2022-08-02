Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $175.00 Price Target

set a $175.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.51 on Friday. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.12.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

