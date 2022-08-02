Analysts Issue Forecasts for Central Japan Railway’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Central Japan Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Central Japan Railway’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 0.28. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

