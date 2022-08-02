Analysts Offer Predictions for First Foundation Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Foundation Stock Down 0.3 %

First Foundation Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.16. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 164,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $9,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.