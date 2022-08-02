Analysts Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Target Price at $24.33

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research firms recently commented on PSNL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,347,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 163,036 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 191.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 99,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 65,073 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 202,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. Personalis has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Featured Stories

