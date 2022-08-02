Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT at $263.00

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,764,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 25.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,391 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth $18,402,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 114.6% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 592,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 316,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Roche by 26.1% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,010,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

