Analysts Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Target Price at $17.21

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCPL. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Stock Performance

SCPL stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.21. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.