Analyzing DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) & Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DIAGNOS and Unicharm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIAGNOS $350,000.00 29.34 -$2.08 million ($0.04) -3.70 Unicharm $7.12 billion 3.18 $661.98 million $0.21 34.75

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than DIAGNOS. DIAGNOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAGNOS -596.56% -565.34% -171.15% Unicharm 8.68% 11.03% 7.11%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares DIAGNOS and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

DIAGNOS has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DIAGNOS and Unicharm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIAGNOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Unicharm 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Unicharm shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unicharm beats DIAGNOS on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc. provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; wet tissues and cosmetic puffs under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gaines, Gin no Spoon, and Gin no Sara brands; and masks; urinary products, such as gentle skin type and pantiliner type products, pants, napkins, men's incontinence pads, and slight leakage pads; and nursing care products that include tape type incontinence pad, pants type, and adult care products. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

