Analyzing PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) and BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) and PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BIMI International Medical and PetIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIMI International Medical -114.90% -152.46% -67.87% PetIQ -1.56% 10.92% 3.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BIMI International Medical and PetIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIMI International Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A PetIQ 0 1 3 0 2.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PetIQ has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 85.79%. Given PetIQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PetIQ is more favorable than BIMI International Medical.

20.3% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of PetIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of PetIQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIMI International Medical and PetIQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIMI International Medical $27.08 million 0.20 -$34.99 million N/A N/A PetIQ $932.53 million 0.53 -$15.97 million ($0.51) -32.98

PetIQ has higher revenue and earnings than BIMI International Medical.

Risk and Volatility

BIMI International Medical has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetIQ has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetIQ beats BIMI International Medical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIMI International Medical

(Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. It distributes Stryker spinal products, Olympus endoscopes, imported imaging products, and diagnostic imaging equipment to drug stores, private clinics, pharmaceutical dealers, and hospitals in the Southwest region of the People's Republic of China. The company also distributes generic drugs, Chinese herbal medicine, biochemical drugs, raw ingredients for pharmaceutical products, antibiotics, cardiovascular drugs, and anti-obesity medicines. In addition, it offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, sundry products, traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, medical devices, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name. Further, the company provides medical services in the hospitals, as well as IT research and development services. It sells its medicine and other healthcare products to customers through its directly owned stores. The company was formerly known as BOQI International Medical Inc. and changed its name to BIMI International Medical Inc. in June 2021. BIMI International Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Chongqing, the People's Republic of China.

About PetIQ

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc. operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications. It also provides OTC medications and supplies primarily within the flea and tick control, and behavior management categories of the health and wellness industry in various forms, such as spot on (topical) treatments, chewables, oral tablets, and collars. In addition, the company offers health and wellness products that include dental treats and nutritional supplements, which comprise hip and joint, vitamins, and skin and coat products. The company provides its products primarily under the PetIQ, PetArmor, VIP Petcare, VetIQ PetCare, VetIQ, Capstar, Advecta, SENTRY, Sergeants, PetLock, Heart Shield Plus, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, PetAction, Minties, Vera, and Delightibles brands. In addition, the company offers a suite of services at 2,900 community clinics and wellness centers hosted at pet retailers across 42 states, including diagnostic tests, vaccinations, prescription medications, microchipping, and wellness checks. It operates through approximately 60,000 points of distribution across veterinarian, retail, and e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.