Analyzing UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) & Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of UpHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A -65.87% -34.63% UpHealth -234.49% -20.93% -13.49%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million 2.99 -$245.39 million N/A N/A UpHealth $123.79 million 0.76 -$340.90 million ($2.55) -0.26

This table compares Sema4 and UpHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sema4 has higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sema4 and UpHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00 UpHealth 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sema4 currently has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 310.71%. UpHealth has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 553.54%. Given UpHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Sema4.

Risk and Volatility

Sema4 has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sema4 beats UpHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

