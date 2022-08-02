argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $401.00 at Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $401.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered argenx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $374.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on argenx from €390.00 ($402.06) to €430.00 ($443.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $395.00.

argenx stock opened at $354.99 on Friday. argenx has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $387.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.03.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -18.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $3,274,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in argenx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

