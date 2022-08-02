ArrowMark Financial (BANX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th.

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. ArrowMark Financial has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 107.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of ArrowMark Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

