Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
AINC stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.18. Ashford has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
