Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

NYSE ASPN opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $469.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.22. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $65.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

