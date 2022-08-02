Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Atotech were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,959,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,536,000 after purchasing an additional 816,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atotech by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,875,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after buying an additional 688,831 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Atotech by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 731,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 538,618 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the fourth quarter worth $11,510,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atotech during the first quarter valued at $9,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Atotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Atotech Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATC opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Atotech Limited has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atotech

(Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.