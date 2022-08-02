Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AVTX opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.16% and a negative return on equity of 332.13%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 660,095 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Avalo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

