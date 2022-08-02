AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of AXS opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

