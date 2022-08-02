Axos Financial (AX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $62.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Axos Financial Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 77,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 267.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

