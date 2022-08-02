Axos Financial (AX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Axos Financial Stock Performance
Shares of AX stock opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $62.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial
Axos Financial Company Profile
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axos Financial (AX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.