Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) versus Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Critical Contrast

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Tilray’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.97 -$16.95 million ($0.18) -28.03 Tilray $628.37 million 2.71 -$476.80 million ($0.89) -3.84

Ayr Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tilray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68% Tilray -71.52% -4.14% -3.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ayr Wellness and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tilray 2 7 3 0 2.08

Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 491.18%. Tilray has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 101.87%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Tilray.

Summary

Tilray beats Ayr Wellness on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

