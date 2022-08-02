B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $12,945,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

