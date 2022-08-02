Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $138.54

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$138.54 and traded as low as C$126.76. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at C$127.66, with a volume of 2,768,240 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$156.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.31.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$138.54.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.489999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

