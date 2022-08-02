Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 736.80 ($9.03).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 610 ($7.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 834 ($10.22) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.93) to GBX 790 ($9.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.45) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 505.60 ($6.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 483.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 529.24. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.38).

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £1,085.28 ($1,329.84).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

