Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
BHC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.35. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.
Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,653,000 after acquiring an additional 335,045 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after buying an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,905,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.