Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BHC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.35. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,653,000 after acquiring an additional 335,045 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after buying an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,905,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

