Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $16.17 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $315.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,221 shares of company stock worth $92,371,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

