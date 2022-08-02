Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,748 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.3% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.5 %

XOM stock opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a market cap of $398.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.