Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) PT Raised to $30.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 14.8% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 55,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 159.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 20.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

