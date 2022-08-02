Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) PT Raised to $30.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $25.37.
Bel Fuse Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 14.8% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 55,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 159.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 20.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bel Fuse (BELFB)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.