BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.42

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.42 and traded as high as C$12.63. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$12.58, with a volume of 94,326 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 15.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.85.

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

